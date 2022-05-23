Gayle D. Hagen, 78, Sauk Rapids

January 8, 1944 – May 20, 2022

Gayle Diane Hagen, age 78, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Community, Sauk Rapids, Mn.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church in St. Cloud. Burial will be at Oakhill Cemetery, Sartell, MN. Funeral arrangements made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gayle was born January 8, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA to Wilbur F. and Evelyn M (McEwan) Nauman. She graduated from Washington High School in Fremont, CA and then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT for a year. After leaving school Gayle worked for Lockheed Martin in California for 5 years. She then started working for Peterbilt Motors, in engineering and then marketing. Her career began in California and then transferred to Texas where she retired after 33 years with the company. Gayle married Donald C. Hagen on July 12, 1975 in the Oakland California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. After retirement they moved to Sartell, MN.

Gayle was a member of the Sauk Rapids, Minnesota Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Gayle enjoyed gathering information on family history. Her family history included being a part of the Great Mormon Pioneer Emigration who traveled to Utah by covered wagons and handcarts during the mid 1800’s. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and crafts. Which included making cards and making dolls. In Gayle’s younger years she was an accomplished pianist. Gayle especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately called her “Grammy”. Gayle will always be remembered for being meticulously put together or more simply said, “fancy”.

Survivors include her children, Elise (Richard) Adams of Bluffdale, UT and Daniel (Kim) Ford of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Fritts (Catherine) Golden and Betty (Joe) Sinsay; six grandchildren, Lauren (Tyler) Palombo of Spanish Fork, UT; Courtney Adams of Payson, UT; Lyndsey (Nick) Stram of St. Cloud, MN; Erik (Kylie) Adams of Spanish Fork, UT; Katie (Bret) Goesch of Rexburg, ID; and Nathan Ford of Provo, UT; and five great grandchildren, Addison, Brooklyn, Brynn, Stockton and Maverik.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald on March 8, 2013, and siblings James Nauman, Laura Bailey and June Blood.