Gas Prices Still Rising, Seasonal Decline 4-6 Weeks Away

UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to rise, but there may be some relief in sight.

Gas Buddy says gas prices went up .8 cents per gallon last week in Minnesota averaging $2.99.

Gas prices are 13.2 cents higher than a month ago and 89 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average is $3.13 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption for the summer. While the jury isn't quite in on that yet, they say we're potentially four to six weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline.

