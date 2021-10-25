Gas Prices Continue to Rise

UNDATED -- Gas prices keep going up.

Gas Buddy says gas prices in Minnesota have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week averaging $3.13 cents a gallon.

The price is 11.0 cents higher than a month ago and $1.17 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average has risen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 cents per gallon.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says gas prices continue to soar in a majority of the country over the last week as oil's meteoric rise pulls gasoline and other refined product prices higher.

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota