Minnesota Gas Prices Continue to Rise

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices continue to rise ahead of the summer increase and analysts say the trend is expected to continue.

Gas Buddy's Patrick De Haan says with Valentine's Day now behind us, we have officially entered the time of year when gas prices typically go up.

Average prices in Minnesota rose 4.4 cents a gallon over the last week now averaging $3.03 a gallon. Prices in Minnesota are 26.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

Nationally, the average price went up 8.7 cents a gallon to $3.26.

The national average price of diesel fuel went up 10 cents to $4.09 a gallon.

