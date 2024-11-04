Average Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gas prices have fallen below $3 in Minnesota.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in the state have fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97. The cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.49 while the most expensive was $3.59.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.05. Twenty-six states have fallen below $3, something that could be less than a week away for the national average.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has declined 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.52 per gallon, the lowest level since 2021.

READ RELATED ARTICLES