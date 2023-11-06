Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the seventh straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined.

Gas Buddy says prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast at least for the next few weeks. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27. The national average price of gas has fallen 7.0 cents in the last week, averaging $3.38.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.38 per gallon.

