Gas Falls Below $3 in 33 States, Including Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Nationally gas prices have fallen to their lowest level since March with many stations now below $3 a gallon.

Gas Buddy says tens of thousands of stations have dipped below $2.99 this week. A huge treat for drivers this Halloween.

The national average has gone down 38 cents over the last month.

At $3.44 per gallon, the national average price for gas is at its lowest level since March 28th and is projected to drop another 10 to 20 cents by the end of the year.

Drivers in 33 states can now find at least one station at $2.99 or lower. Gas Buddy says the cheapest gas in Minnesota is $2.89 including locations in St. Cloud and Sartell.

Get our free mobile app

The fall in gasoline prices is tied to seasonal factors including declining gas consumption and the changeover to winter blends.

READ RELATED ARTICLES