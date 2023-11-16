Gary P. Dold, 67, St. Augusta

June 19, 1956 - November 15, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta for Gary Paul Dold, 67 of St. Augusta who passed away at his home on November 15, 2023. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Villard at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday, November 20, 2023 at the church in St. Augusta and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Gary was born on June 19, 1956 in Alexandria, MN to Gregory and Lucille (Jung) Dold. He married the love of his life Donna Boogaard on October 16, 1976 in Villard, MN. Gary worked as an Auto Body Technician for many years until his debilitating migraines consumed his days.

He was a simple and humble man who loved his kids and grandkids very much. He never hung up the phone without saying “I love you” and always gave the best hugs. He was a huge supporter of his kids and grandkids. He was quiet but had a great sense of humor. Gary loved his old cars. He took great pride in his auto body work and fixing up vehicles. He could fix anything. Gary was the “Grill Master”. He loved to play cards, games and carbles with the grandkids.

Gary is survived by his wife of 47 years Donna, children Gregory (Nicole) of St. Cloud, Angie (Jeff) Hinson of St. Cloud, and Katelyn (Patrick) Deitz of Moorhead, grandchildren Grace and Weston Dold, Taylor, Evan and Breanna Hinson and Nora, Charlie and Cooper Deitz; sister Cheryl Jennissen of Alexandria, brother Douglas (Teresa) Dold of Blaine, step sister Carole (Bud) Anderson of Miltona, Vicki (Bill) Blincoe-Dellwo of Plymouth, sister in laws Carol Fearing of Richfield and Jeanette Fearing of Oakdale and many brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, angel baby Deitz, step brothers Kenny, Gary and Mark Fearing, and mother and father in law William and Evelyn Boogaard, niece Nichole Jacobson, nephew Shane Dold, step sister in law Cheri Fearing.