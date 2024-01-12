Gary O. Germundson, 82, Sauk Rapids

June 29, 1941 - January 10, 2024

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 19, 2024 at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Gary O. Germundson, age 82, who passed away Wednesday at his home. Pastor Jake Dyrhaug will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday, January 19, 2024 at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Gary Orton Germundson was born on June 29, 1941, in his grandparents’ home in Elbow Lake, Minnesota, to Orton LeRoy Germundson and Ruth Evelyn Ferguson Germundson. He passed peacefully at home on January 10, 2024.

Gary graduated from Elbow Lake, Minnesota, high school in 1959. Later, he graduated from St. Cloud State University where he played football. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in physical education and business, and later Masters and Specialist degrees in Education and Information Media.

He was married to Judy Melville on July 24, 1965. They had two sons, Dan and Darren.

Besides his early years of farming with uncles on their Elbow Lake farm, most of his employment was in education. Judy and Gary taught in Sterling, Colorado, for two years, then returned to Minnesota. Gary attended grad school at SCSU and taught there for two years. After that, he was media director at Apollo High School until retirement in 2000.

Gary was always active in volunteering. He served for a few years on the planning commission in Sauk Rapids. He was very instrumental in planning and fund raising for Sports Arena East in SR. In addition, he was involved in the formation of Living Water Lutheran Church and has continued to worship and volunteer there with lutefisk dinners, church in the barn, general upkeep, painting and repair, and many other activities.

Gary was a very warm, hard working, fun loving, caring, generous person who loved fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, building, traveling, reading, woodworking, and going to the family cabin on Pelican Lake. He was a “tinkerer” who could usually fix almost any problem around the house or yard. However, his most beloved activities were spending time with his sons, grandkids, siblings, and other extended family members,

Gary is survived by his wife Judy; sons Daniel Gary (Stacy); and Darren Hans; grandchildren Gaje, Ellen, and Abe; and sisters, Helen Anderson, Susan Danzeisen, Laurie Mendel and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orton and Ruth Germundson; sister, Sylvia Larson; brothers in law, Frank Anderson, Jeff Melville, and Lowell Larson; and nephew, Chris Anderson.

Gary was loved by all and will be sorely missed. He passed peacefully in his sleep and is now safely and lovingly in the hands of the Lord.

Memorials to Living Waters Lutheran Church and the LWLC food shelf are preferred.