Gary A. Thorsten, 72, Sartell

June 30, 1949 - October 28, 2021

Gary A. Thorsten, age 72, of Sartell, passed away on October 28, 2021 at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud surrounded by his family. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, Foley. Visitation will take place from 9:30 – 11:00 AM Tuesday at the church. During these challenging times the family requests that you please wear a mask to the service. Following the service lunch will be provided and then the burial will take place at 2:00 PM at the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Service with dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Gary A. Thorsten was born June 30, 1949 in St. Cloud, MN to John and Adeline (Stumvoll) Thorsten. Gary was drafted to the Army during the Vietnam Conflict and he enlisted on April 15, 1969 and was honorably discharged on Nov. 3, 1970. Gary married Georgianne Kasner on Dec. 19, 1970 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morrill, MN. They raised their daughters Jennifer and Gina in the Morrill area. Gary worked a lifetime for Bauerly Brothers, currently Knife River. He also loved his hobby farm, raising beef cattle and golden lab retrievers were always found to be running around on the farm. Gary was passionate about many hobbies and they included hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, fabrication, fixing machinery with the neighbors, and woodworking. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. The grandchildren will miss all the fun times, especially his water fights.

Gary is survived by his wife Georgianne of 50+ years, daughters, Jennifer (Bruce) Paulson, Gina (Jamie) Ranweiler; grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) Paulson, Morgan Paulson, Bryce Paulson, Kyle Paulson, Steven Ranweiler, Sarah Ranweiler, siblings; Marvin, Marilyn (Roger) Johnson, Danny (Debbie), Richard (Joanie), Darlene (John) Kadlac, Terry (Beth) and sister in law Diane Thorsten.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Laverne 'Jack' Thorsten.