Barn Destroyed, Animals Killed in Fire
GARFIELD (WJON News) -- A barn has been destroyed, and several animals died, in a fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the initial call came in just before noon on Thursday.
The fire was in rural Garfield. The caller said there were no visible flames, but he could see smoke. By the time deputies arrived, there was visible smoke and flames.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected. There were no injuries to humans from the incident.
The Alexandria Fire Department and the Brandon Fire Department assisted the Garfield Fire Department.
Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings
With the Minnesota Vikings waiving Detroit Lakes-native, former Minnesota State Mankato Maverick, Adam Thielen today, it's only natural to go back and revisit his time with the hometown team. Here are some pictures of Adam in purple from his two stints with the Vikings, and his stats during his time with the Vikings.
Gallery Credit: Getty Images