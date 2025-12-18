GARFIELD (WJON News) -- A barn has been destroyed, and several animals died, in a fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the initial call came in just before noon on Thursday.

The fire was in rural Garfield. The caller said there were no visible flames, but he could see smoke. By the time deputies arrived, there was visible smoke and flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected. There were no injuries to humans from the incident.

The Alexandria Fire Department and the Brandon Fire Department assisted the Garfield Fire Department.