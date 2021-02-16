Garage Destroyed by Fire

LAKE HENRY TOWNSHIP -- Fire destroyed a detached garage in Lake Henry Sunday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the home of Karl Schlangen in the 33,000 block of 220th Street in Lake Henry Township.

A relative who lives to the west saw a large amount of smoke coming from Schlangen's property and went to investigate. When he arrived, the detached garage was fully engulfed.

Get our free mobile app

Schlangen was not home at the time of the fire.

The Lake Henry Fire Department was able to quickly put out the flames, but a pickup inside was destroyed and the garage is considered a total loss.

The sheriff's office says it's believed the fire started from a wood stove inside the garage and then spread.