Game Day: Vikings Host Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games this afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Vikings (4-5) are coming off a 19-13 win over the Bears Monday night at Soldier Field. The Cowboys (2-7) have lost four straight, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 last Sunday in Dallas.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series against the Vikings with a 16-15-0 record, but the Vikings beat the Cowboys on November 10th 28-24 last year in the Big D -- and have won three of the last five meetings.

The Vikings will be without the services of offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland who is listed as 'out' for today's game. Minnesota cornerback Cam Dantzler and tight end Irv Smith, Jr. are listed as 'Questionable.' Fullback C.J. Ham has been on the team's COVID-19 reserve list this week, but is expected to be cleared to play.

For the Cowboys, center Tyler Biadasz is listed as 'out' for today. Defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory are listed as 'questionable.'

Today's game is the first of three straight home games for the Vikings.

The Vikings are 7 point favorites against the Cowboys this afternoon.

The game is set to kickoff at 3:25 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!