Gaining Muscle Helps Burn Fat

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Rejuv Medical Client Manager Jake Hutt. He discussed the 5 components of fitness. They are strength training, cardio, nutrition, supplementation and accountability. Hutt says gaining muscle mass burns fat even when that person isn't working out. He says with addition muscle mass you could be burning calories while you are asleep. Hutt says with the additional muscle mass your metabolism adjusts and allows weight loss to be stimulated. He says for someone just starting out it would likely taking someone about a month to add 3 pounds of lean muscle mass.

Jake Hutt says changing up the type of cardio a person does daily can keep a person's metabolism from getting used to the changes you are making. He says cardio is anything that gets the heart beat going. This could be running, biking, playing basketball, hockey or whatever you prefer. He says cardio doesn't have to be running even though that is sometimes what people think it has to be.

In regards to nutrition Jake suggests people pick a diet they can do long term. He says a fade diet rarely works because they are hard to sustain. Hutt says people know what healthy food is. He says breakfast is the most important meal of the day because you have all day to burn off those calories. Hutt says if dinner is your largest meal of the day you don't have enough time to burn off those calories and that could be standing in the way of weight loss.

