Gail M. Kiekow, 77, Sauk Rapids

July 14, 1946 - November 30, 2023

Gail Marie Kiekow, age 77 of Sauk Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

She was born on July 14, 1946 in St. Cloud, MN to Clara Hennek and Gene Westley Oliver. She was raised in the Sauk Rapids area by her mother, Clara (Hennek) Piasecki, and the only dad she ever knew, Emil Piasecki. She married Harvey Kiekow in 1969 and welcomed their only child (and Gail’s pride and joy), Lonny, a short time later. Gail and Harvey’s marriage dissolved, but they found their way back to each other and remarried in the early 90s. Gail worked for many years at X-Cel Optical, before moving on to Herberger’s and eventually retiring from Merrill. In her spare time, she enjoyed being a member of the Sacred Heart Parish and the Sauk Rapids VFW Auxiliary. In addition, Gail enjoyed spending time with family and spoiling her only 2 grandchildren. She loved playing bingo, cards, dice, going fishing, and taking boat rides. She especially enjoyed spontaneous short vacations with her husband, Harvey.

Gail is survived by her husband and best friend, Harvey Kiekow of Sauk Rapids, MN; son, Lonny (Sandy) Kiekow of Foley; Sisters, Sheila (Glenn) Zimmer of Sauk Rapids and Donna (Lewis) Benzkofer of Sauk Rapids; brother-in-law, Royce Hoffman, Twin Cities; grandchildren, Zach and Alex Kiekow; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Clara Piasecki; in-laws, Walter and Lillian Kiekow; sister, Sharon Hoffman.

Celebration of life will be at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids on December 15, 2023. A time of fellowship will begin at 10am, mass at 11am, and a meal following the service.