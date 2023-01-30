Fun Experiments To Try In Minnesota’s Arctic Cold

Well would you look at that! Another cold snap is on tap here in the great state of Minnesota.

While most of us are content to semi-hibernate and hide inside, others are looking for adventure and excitement during the depressingly dark and cold midwestern winter months. While I can't exactly promise lifelong memories in this space, I have a list here of some fun experiments that you can only do when it is this cold outside.

(TIP: Click the title of the experiment to see a YouTube video of each one!)

YouTube Dmitry Klimensky YouTube

Dmitry Klimensky loading...

#1: TURN A BOILING POT OF WATER INTO INSTANT SNOW

This is probably the most popular experiment to try in this weather. Boil a pot of water on the stove, then bring it outside and toss it into the air. It should turn into a fine snow.

PLEASE BE CAREFUL with this one!! Make sure you toss the water INTO the wind, not AGAINST it. I have seen this go wrong many, many times.

YouTube - Junbug1029 YouTube - Junbug1029 loading...

#2: THE BANANA HAMMER

Simply leave a banana out overnight then try to hammer a nail with it the next day. Pretty self-explanatory.

YouTube- The Ari and Ava Show YouTube- The Ari and Ava Show loading...

#3: FROZEN BUBBLES

Grab your bubbles and bubble wand and head to the great outdoors for some frozen bubble fun. Just half-blow a bubble so it stays on the wand and watch the magic happen!

Youtube- Primo Media Youtube- Primo Media loading...

#4: RESURRECT A BALLOON

Fill a balloon with normal lung air then bring it outside and watch it shrink in size. When you bring it back inside, the hot air will expand the balloon back to its normal size. Pretty neat.

Youtube - Minnesota Cold Youtube - Minnesota Cold loading...

#5: GHOST SPAGHETTI

Boil a pot of spaghetti noodles and bring them outside while they are still hot. Then watch the magic happen as the noodles freeze and the fork appears to be held aloft by a ghost! Spooky!

attachment-squirt loading...

#6: SLUSHIE SQUIRT GUN

Boil up some water and fill up the reservoir of your SuperSoaker-style water gun. Bring it outside and spray some slushie into the air!

Youtube - Minnesota Cold Youtube - Minnesota Cold loading...

#7: FREEZE AN EGG

Make a small crack in an egg so that just a little bit of yolk comes out (not all at once) and set up between two 'pillars' so it slowly flows out and freezes. Pretty cool pics possible with this one!

YouTube - Joe Falasco YouTube - Joe Falasco loading...

#8: GO SLEDDING ON A FROZEN TOWEL

Dunk a beach towel in water and lay it out as flat as possible over some snow (or other non-paved surface that wont freeze to the towel). Then, when the towel has hardened, take it for a spin on your favorite hill!

YouTube - Marc Osten YouTube - Marc Osten loading...

#9: MAKE MAPLE SYRUP TAFFY

Made famous in a "Little House on the Prairie" book, heat maple syrup and butter on the stove (but don't stir). When it cools, pour it into strips in the snow. Deliciousness ensues.

YouTube - Minnesota Cold YouTube - Minnesota Cold loading...

#10: WATERMELON BOWLING

Fill up some pop bottles with water and leave them outside to freeze. Take an unfrozen watermelon and drill finger holes using a knife or drill. Then bring the melon outside until it is also frozen. Finally, we bowl.

(Minnesota Cold/Bustle/Scholastic)