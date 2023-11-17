Frontier Lowers Price for All-You-Can Fly Annual Pass

DENVER (WJON News) -- Frontier Airlines is offering a great deal for people who can pack up and go at the last minute.

The company has announced the new 2024-25 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly annual pass at the lowest price they've ever offered at $499. The early Black Friday promotion is valid for purchase now through November 28th.

The pass is good from May 1st, 2024 through April 30th, 2025.

Pass holders get an unlimited number of flights, however, bookings for domestic destinations must be made the day before departure and 10 days before the flight for international travel. Passholders can plan ahead and book select flights early, but an early booking charge may apply.

The GoWild! pass is not transferable and only the pass holder can use it.

Frontier Airlines flies out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at Terminal 2. Their destinations out of MSP are Denver, Phoenix, Orlando, Fort Myers, and Cancun.

