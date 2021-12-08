From Truck to Restaurant, New BBQ Joint Opening in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- There is a new barbeque joint opening in St. Cloud this weekend.

RM BBQ has been growing rapidly over the past year going from selling food out of a tent, to a trailer, to a food truck, and now a restaurant.

Owner Russ Moss will have his grand opening this Saturday in his new location next to the Midtown Bar inside Midtown Square. The bar isn't using the kitchen or the restaurant space, so Moss is leasing it out from them.

The menu has all the typical items you'd expect from a bbq restaurant.

Smoked brisket, ribs, rib tips, pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked wings. And, we offer a variety of side dishes that changes on a daily basis. We'll try to keep three to four options on that.

Moss says side dishes include smoked corn, collard greens, coleslaw, and mac & cheese.

He says he grew up in St. Joseph but when he moved to Kansas City at 16-years-old that's when he fell in love with barbecue cooking. Last summer he bought a custom smoker for a hobby and his business was born.

RM BBQ's hours to start with will be Thursday through Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., but he plans to grow the hours as needed.

You will be able to go back and forth between the restaurant and the bar with beverages and your food.

Next summer he plans to have the food truck out as well at events throughout central Minnesota.