Fresh Beef & Pork from MN Farms: Help Local Farmers

WHAT'S HAPPENING TO OUR FARMERS DURING THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC

Life on the farm is definitely NOT what it used to be. Today we spoke with my friend and neighbor from Princeton, Dale Shelley of Shelley Farms on what's happening in central Minnesota farming right now, and how our local friends and neighbors can support local farms.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW WITH DALE SHELLEY OF SHELLEY FARMS LLC, BY CLICKING ON THE PLAY BUTTON BELOW.

GET MEAT FROM YOUR LOCAL FARMERS

There are a few ups for some area farmers. Local meat sales are going well. Anyone that is interested in getting 1/2 or whole Beef or Pork, can contact Shelley Farms via their Facebook page by clicking HERE, or they can simple call Shelley Farms for more information at 612.801.9077.

