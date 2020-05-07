Freeze Warning, Watch Next Two Nights South of St. Cloud

UNDATED -- Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight area-wide.

A Freeze Warning is in effect across southern Minnesota and portions of western Wisconsin where maturing vegetation may be damaged if left unprotected.

National Weather Service

Temperatures may drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s again Friday night.

A Freeze Watch is in effect across most of southern Minnesota and portions of western Wisconsin where maturing vegetation may be damaged if left unprotected.

Western Minnesota should remain above freezing with southerly winds developing overnight.

Why aren't the St. Cloud metro and areas to our north included in the Freeze Watch and Warning? The Minnesota National Weather Service says "the vegetation to the north has not greened enough yet to be largely susceptible to cold temperatures."

The normal high for this time of the year is 66 and the normal low for this time of the year is 41.