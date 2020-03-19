Freed Minneapolis Man ‘Ecstatic’ After Charges Dropped

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minneapolis man who was freed after serving five years in prison for attempted murder says he is ``ecstatic'' that prosecutors have dropped the charges.

Thirty-two-year-old Javon Davis was serving a 28-year sentence. Earlier this month a judge ordered a new trial for Davis because he had not been effectively represented by his attorneys.

Hennepin County prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed the charges.

Davis was convicted of shooting two men outside Target Field in Minneapolis on April 2014. Davis maintained his innocence and contacted the Innocence Project of Minnesota, an organization of attorneys who work to exonerate the wrongfully convicted.

Davis says the Innocence Project saved his life.