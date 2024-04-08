Free Dementia Film Series Starts Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Greater St. Cloud Dementia Friends is hosting a free movie series and panel discussion about living with, and loving those with, dementia.

Thursday, they’ll screen Keys, Bags, Names, Words: Hope in Aging with Dementia. This new documentary is about people living with Alzheimer’s disease and explores ways to protect our brain health and connect with our loved ones.

The film will be screened at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School with a social hour beginning at 5:00 pm, and the movie and panel discussion starting at 6:00 pm.

A Zoom link, for those who want to attend the screening from their home will be provided at registration.

On-site respite care is available in a private room from A Home for the Day – Adult Day Center.

The movie is free, but pre-registration is required. To register for the event, follow the link here.

