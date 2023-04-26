Free Plane Rides for Kids Coming Up in May

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Registration opens this Monday for the next free airplane rides for kids.

The Young Eagles will offer free flights for kids ages eight to 17 on Saturday, May 13th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The flights will spend about 15 to 20 minutes each in the air and follow the basic steps in the flight pattern.

Get our free mobile app

Pre-registration is required, with the number of spots limited they usually fill up fast.

Young Eagles Young Eagles loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES