July 12, 1954 – September 6, 2020

Frederick John (Fred) Stalberger, age 66 of Buffalo, formerly of Avon/Albany passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at the Buffalo Hospital following his final battle with bilateral pneumonia … and yes, he did avoid getting COVID. He was born on July 12, 1954 to Anthony and Marie Stalberger. He attended Albany High School and received his Certificate of Attendance. Over his years, Fred was employed by WACOSA, Options, and Functional Industries/Jacob’s Center. His retirement years were spent attending the Seniors program at Jacob’s Center until his move to Park View Care Center in May 2014. Fred’s life was filled with so much joy and happiness … his hats, Super Hero coloring books, looking at books/magazines, listening to music, stories, cartoons; sorting his sports cards, painting with Suzy, the sound and lights of his sonic phasers, his guitar and accordion, spending time at the lake, fishing, Perkins and McDonalds … he loved food especially pizza, cheeseburger, French fries and POP (POP even in his final days)! Fred was a very special gift to all who knew him. We learned many life lessons knowing him … unconditional love, patience, determination, endurance, tolerance, and understanding. He taught us well. Fred is survived by his loving family; Judy Steeber, Leon (Barb) Stalberger, Charles (Mary) Stalberger, Mary (Robert) Smith; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; Marsha Eull, his foster care provider for 18 years; and many, many special friends and caregivers at Park View and the Buffalo Hospital. We will miss him but his memory will remain in our hearts forever. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Marie Stalberger, niece Michelle Ann Smith Groth and brother-in-law Michael Steeber.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11am at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, Minnesota. A gathering of family and friends will be held in Buffalo at a later time.