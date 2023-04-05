April 30, 1939 - March 31, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Frederick “Fred” R. Freihammer, age 83, of Vernon Hills, Illinois and formerly of Hibbing, Minnesota, who passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 in Vernon Hills, Illinois. Reverend Robert Harren will be the celebrant. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud with parish prayers at 4 :00 p.m. and visitation will continue for one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the church.

Fred was born April 30, 1939 to Lawrence and Loretta (Riedeman) Freihammer. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Fred met his wife Isabelle (“Liz”) and they were married for 52 years, with nearly four decades of that time spent together in Hibbing. Fred worked for Northwestern Bell for over two decades before retiring and starting Lake Country Services with Liz, together providing a variety of handyman and personalized services to clients for nearly thirty years before retiring permanently. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hibbing and served in various leadership roles at the Knights of Columbus, Lion’s Club, and The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (“MDHA”).

Fred lived and thrived in his retirement community for eight years, where he was always doing something, serving in official positions of treasurer and president, as well as in unofficial roles as the welcome wagon and friendly face with whom new residents had dinner at his table nightly. He worked hard his entire life, beginning on the family farm as a child and continuing throughout his work career and many volunteer leadership positions. Fred especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, curling, gardening and spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his four sons Jerome (Karin), James (Kat), John (Lynda) and Joe (Kate); his grandchildren, JunFen, Cody (Courtney), Kenzie (Mick), Karlee, Jaeden, Jaylee, Natali, Stephen and Nicholas; great grandchildren June’Rosyln, Gracelynn, and Margo; siblings Rita Scapanski, Margaret Traut, Frank (Carol), Larry (Bev), Steve (Linda), Peter (Bev), John (Carol), Kathy (Roger) Thell, Jim (Nancy), Roseann Wentland, Lolly (Tom) Traut, Theresa (Eugene) Hollenkamp, and Marilyn (Joe) Orren, and sister-in-law Veronica.

He was preceded in death by his wife Liz, his parents Lawrence and Loretta, and his brothers Thomas and Michael.

Fred and family want to thank his friend and primary caregiver Tess Pflug, the team at JourneyCare (especially Donna, Joyce, Maryann, and Tim), and the entire staff and all of his friends at the Brookdale community where he called home the past eight years.

If desired memorial donations can be made to the MDHA at https://mndeerhunters.com/support-mdha/donate.