Frederick “Fred” Karpinski, 92, Flensburg

June 1, 1930 - August 11, 2022

Frederick "Fred" Karpinski, 92 year old resident of Flensburg, MN died Thursday, August 11 at Good Shepherd in Sauk Rapids, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 20 at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 19 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Fall and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church in Flensburg. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.