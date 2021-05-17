Fred C. Calligure, 76, Sauk Rapids

January 29, 1945 – May 14, 2021

Fred Charles Calligure, age 76, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Friday, May 14, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Livestream is also available for viewing on the Benson Funeral Home Website. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Fred was born January 29, 1945 in Hibbing, MN to Frank and Jane (Merhar Boitz) Calligure. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1963. Fred served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967 and was stationed in Germany. In 1970, Fred graduated from Bemidji State College with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Fred taught in the St. Cloud School District from 1971 to 2002. On July 19, 1975 he was united in marriage to Kathy Barnhart in Rochester, MN. Their union was blessed with a son, Greg, and a daughter, Gina. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, cards, joking around and having a good time.

Survivors include his wife Kathy Calligure of Sauk Rapids, MN; son Greg Calligure of Missouri City, TX; daughter Gina (Jacob) Anderson of Anapolis, Brazil; sister Julie Calligure of Duluth, MN; brother Eugene (Claire) Calligure of Kenosha, WI; and grandchildren, Oliver, Ari, Gabriel and Sofia Anderson and Andrew Calligure.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas Calligure, and daughter-in-law Anouchka Calligure.