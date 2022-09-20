Fraud: MN nonprofit receive 47 charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 47 defendants in what prosecutors are calling the largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme in the nation.

St. Anthony-based Feeding Our Future was a nonprofit organization participating in the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The company operated more than 250 sites throughout Minnesota and received almost $200 million in federal funds in 2021.

The criminal complaint states Feeding Our Future allegedly recruited individuals to open child nutrition centers and then fraudulently claim to be feeding thousands of children every day. The defendants then used the federal money to purchase luxury vehicles, and real estate in Minnesota, Ohio, Kentucky, Kenya and Turkey.

The federal criminal charges list 47 defendants for their roles in a $250 million fraud scheme. The defendants were charged under six indictments ranging from conspiracy and wire fraud to money laundering and bribery.

To read the complaint, click here.