Frank T. Brown, M.D., 94, St. Cloud

December 14, 1928 - March 31, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Frank T. Brown MD, age 94, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Mark Stang will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Frank was born on December 14, 1928 in Mankato, Minnesota to Frank H. and Elizabeth C. (Nicholson) Brown and was raised in Madison Lake. He spent his childhood summers at the Nicholson family farm near Janesville. Frank attended All Saints Catholic School in Madison Lake, graduated from Loyola High School in Mankato, and attended the College of St. Thomas before graduating from the University of Minnesota Medical School. Frank married Alice Driscoll of Park Rapids, on September 10, 1955 at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Together they moved to Dallas, TX for his surgical residency at Parkland Memorial Hospital. In 1963 Frank and Alice moved with their young family to St. Cloud. He and David Van Nostrand MD established Central Minnesota Surgeons serving the community for 30 years until Frank’s retirement in 1993.

Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #12098, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 18, where he was a Scout Master, the United Way and Catholic Charities. He and Alice helped found MCCL (Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life) and Elevate (Birthright). Frank was actively involved in the St. Cloud Community.

Frank enjoyed downhill skiing across the world, gardening and traveling. Highlights included trips to the Holy Land, Medugorje, and Ireland. He especially loved the time spent with his family at the cabin at Boulder Lake near Nevis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Alice; children, Frank (Laurie) MD of Ogden UT, Bill (Lynn) of Wayzata, Mary Brown MD (John Lampert) of Minneapolis, Maureen Spanier of St. Cloud, Michael (Lori) of Bloomington, Barb (Tom) Henning of Sheboygan, WI, Ann Brown (Manuel Pastor) of St. Cloud, 19 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Betty Brown, Gert (John) Suel, John (Jackie) Brown, and Tom (Bibbi) Brown.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of both the St. Cloud Hospital and Chateau Waters for all the care given to Frank.