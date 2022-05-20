Frank K. Wurzburger, 57, Waite Park

July 20, 1964 - May 19, 2022

There will be no services for Frank K. Wurzburger, 57, who passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Frank Konrad Wurzburger was born on July 20, 1964 to Frank and Lucille (Ficker) Wurzburger. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in St. Cloud. Frank was a good man, who was very easy-going. He liked to sing Karaoke and watch television.

Survivors include his siblings, Hans, Roxanne Voigt, and Randy, all of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents.