Francis Dean Fujan, 83, St. Cloud

April 26, 1940 - July 20, 2023

Loving father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather and expert craftsman, Francis Dean Fujan, known as Dean, entered rest on July 20, 2023.

Dean was born to Frank and Marie (Woita) Fujan on April 26, 1940. Dean graduated from Walnut Grove High School, MN and married the love of his life, Linda Noyes, on October 22, 1960. Together, Dean and Linda had three children, Steven Michael, Marjorie Lynn, and Scott Dean.

Dean was an outstanding carpenter and worked on many projects including the Minnesota Humphrey Airline Terminal, Lindberg Airline Terminal, IDS Tower, Metropolitan State University, numerous bridges and roadways throughout Texas and Minnesota. Dean was loved and respected by all his crewmembers and his willingness to teach others along with his impeccable work ethic, changed the lives of those with whom he worked.

Dean loved music and everyone enjoyed his rich voice. His smile and distinguished laughter lit up the entire room. He lived by the motto “Treat others the way you want to be treated”. Dean showed kindness to everyone and if he didn’t know your name, he would affectionately use the endearments “Bud” or “Babe”. Dean had an infectious sense of humor and was known for his quick wit and one-line jokes. He was relentlessly devoted to his family.

Dean is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda; his brother, Edward Fujan (Jolene); his sister, Sr. Marie Fujan, OSB; three children, Steven, Marjorie Schei (Scot) and Scott (Marypat); ten grandchildren, Jennifer, Jordan (Erin), Ashley (James), Britney (Aaron), Sarah, Jacob, Ainsley, Aiden, Imani and Elijah and eight great grandchildren, Hunter, Keaton, Rylee, Grayson, Liam, Lucy, Maximillian, and Miles.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Marie Fujan;’ his mother and father-in-law, Thomas and Vida Noyes; brother, Eugene Fujan; sisters, Delores Dieke, Marjorie Ann Fujan and sister-in-law, Theodora (Niemi) Fujan.

Celebration of Dean’s life will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Westside Learning Center - 1001 2nd Street South Unit 1000, Sartell, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make donations to the Good Shepherd Community.