Frances M Breth, 102, Holdingford

March 30, 1923 - April 2, 2025

attachment-Frances Breth loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Frances (Ebnet) Breth, age 102 of Holdingford, will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole Monday, April 7, 2025. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM at Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, followed with mass at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in the Church of All Saints St. Mary Catholic Church parish cemetery followed with a luncheon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin-Brenny Funeral Home in Holdingford.

Frances was born March 30, 1923 to Margaret (Liebsch) and Simon Ebnet in Holdingford. She grew up in the area with her seven siblings and graduated from Holdingford High School. She married Michael Breth on May 4, 1943 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Holdingford. The couple lived in St. Francis, the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Opole before moving to Holdingford. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Holdingford. A woman of unwavering faith, strength and grace, she leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering dedication to her Catholic Faith, notably, the Blessed Virgin.

She is survived by her children: Kathleen Harren, Rice; Daniel (Linda Theisen) Breth, St. Anna; James (Linda) Breth, Opole; Suzanne Achman, Pearl Lake; Marilyn (James) Schumer, St. Stephen; Mary Ann Justin, St. Cloud; Elaine (Randy) Klinger, Venice FL; 32 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Simon Ebnet, her husband Michael Breth, son David Breth, daughter Jean Bruns, grandson Timothy Harren, great-grandson Carter Klinger, sons-in-law Donald Harren and Richard Achman. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Victor Ebnet, Bernard Ebnet, Lawrence Ebnet, Bernadine Wensmann, Norbert Ebnet, Christine Mader and Helen Root.