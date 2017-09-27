Frances Blank, 89, Foley

May 20, 1928 - September 23, 2017

Frances Blank

Frances Blank, 89, of Foley, passed away peacefully with her daughter Sandy and granddaughter Janet by her side on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Foley Nursing Center. A memorial mass celebrating the life of Frances will be 11:00 AM on Friday, September 29, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Frances Kathleen Blank was born May 20, 1928 in Maywood Township, Minnesota, the daughter of John and Martha (Golla) Jedlicka. On July 8, 1947, she was united in marriage with Frank Blank. The couple made their home farming near Brennyville. Frances enjoyed the simple beauty of gardening; both flowers and vegetables. She lovingly crafted many quilts and baked goods; and she was always ready to try her luck at Bingo. Frances and Frank spent many hours fishing together and rumor has it that Frances never got ‘skunked’! She was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.