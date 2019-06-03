Fr. Adrian Piotrowski, OSC, 85, Onamia

December 7, 1933 - June 1, 2019

Fr. Adrian Piotrowski, OSC died in long-term care at Mille Lacs Health System on June 1, 2019, in Onamia, Minnesota, at the age of 85.

He was born to Frank and Mary (Kosloski) Piotrowski on December 7, 1933, in Foley, Minnesota. After attending Crosier Seminary in Onamia, he entered the Crosier novitiate in Hastings, Nebraska, on August 27, 1957, and professed his first religious vows on August 28, 1958. He was ordained a Crosier priest on May 23, 1964, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Fr. Adrian earned a Bachelor’s degree in 1965 from Hastings College and a Masters degree in secondary education and history at Seton Hall University in 1971.

Fr. Adrian spent many of his years in ministry as a teacher and chaplain at Catholic schools, particularly Stepinac High School in White Plains, NY, 1965-71, and Bergen High School in Oradell, NJ, 1972-1992, where he was also Chaplain to the Christian Brothers community. Fr. Adrian also served in parish ministry at St. Patrick Parish in Armonk, NY, Holy Family Parish in Bronx, NY, St. Stephan’s Parish in Anoka, MN, and St. Odilia Parish in Shoreview, MN.

Fr. Adrian is survived by his brother Gerald of Rochester, MN, and his sisters Sr. Joyce, OSF, of St. Cloud, and Karen VonderHeide of Indiana, and by his Crosier confreres.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Crosier Priory church in Onamia on Saturday, June 8, at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow. Committal will be in the Priory cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, Box 500, Onamia, MN, 56359.