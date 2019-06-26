Fourth Person in Sex Trafficking Operation Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- The last of four people accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl for sex has been sentenced.

A Stearns County Judge has sentenced 25-year-old Deandre Jones to over 10 years in prison for aiding and abetting the promotion of prostitution of someone under 18-years-old.

Jones is the last defendant to be sentenced. The ring leader, 25-year-old Alan Woods was sentenced to 20 years in prison, 27-year-old Ashley Pick-Gassama was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison and 24-year-old Jaemie Drum was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison but won't serve the time if she abides by the rules of her probation for 20 years.

From left: Jaemi Drum, Alan Woods, AshliPick-Gassama, Deandre Jones -- Stearns County Jail booking photos

The group began trafficking the girl soon after she moved in with Woods and Drum.

The crimes came to light when the girl was arrested in Fargo after Drum, Jones, and Pick-Gassama brought her there to provide sex for money in July 2017.

Jones was also sentenced in an unrelated case involving felony weapons charges. A Stearns County Judge sentenced him to 5-years in prison for those charges.

Both prison sentences will run concurrently.