Four People Taken To Hospital in Two Vehicle Crash

BROOTEN -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash near Brooten.

The incident happened Friday just after 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 192 in Raymond Township.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says 33-year-old Morgan Oehrlein, of Sauk Centre, was heading south on County Road 26 when she failed to stop for a stop sign and struck another vehicle in the intersection.

The driver of the second vehicle was 68-year-old James Barchenger, of Glenwood.

Oehrlien, Barchenger and his two passengers, 65-year-old Karen Barchenger and 4-year-old Camden Rowe, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.