Four Hurt in Rollover Near Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a rollover on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre.
The crash happened at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 37-year-old Paulette Zarzar of New Brighton was driving eastbound when she lost control and rolled.
Zarzar and three juvenile children were all taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series
Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures