Former Maplewood Funeral Home Owners Accused of Embezzlement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Two former owners of a Maplewood funeral home are accused of stealing almost $44,000 over a 20-year period from customers who applied for burial insurance.

David Thorsell and E. Peter Vasey allegedly used funds intended for customers' burial services to pay for funeral home expenses.

Each owner is charged with two counts of insurance fraud/embezzlement and one count of theft by swindle.

No lawyer is listed for either man. Both owners' licenses to practice mortuary science were revoked as a result of the investigation.

Vasey and Thorsell are expected to make their first appearance in court on March 12.