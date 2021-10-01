Former Albany Coach/Teacher Sentenced for Sex Crime

ST. CLOUD -- A former coach and teacher in the Albany School District has avoided prison time after pleading guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 32-year-old Daniel Fragodt to a stay of imposition on one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. Fragodt gets credit for serving four days in the Stearns County Jail, will be on supervised probation for five years, must register as a predatory offender, and attend a sex offender program.

According to the charges, in March of 2020, a 14-year-old girl reported Fragodt had touched her inappropriately over her clothing several times including rubbing her thighs with his feet and brushing against her buttocks with his hand. He also allegedly slid his fingers through a hole in her jeans near her waist. The girl then said her teacher was having a sexual relationship with another girl.

Police interviewed the second victim who said she knew Fragodt as a teacher and a coach but denied having a sexual relationship with him.

A search of Fragodt's phone showed a large number of phone calls and text messages between the girl and Fragodt. The girl ultimately admitted to having sex with Fragodt when she was 17-years-old which included other sex acts at various places like at the school, in the St. Joseph Park-and-Ride, and other places in Albany.

Fragodt is a former math teacher and coach for girls basketball, cross country, and track and field.

