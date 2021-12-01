Forest Lake Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting

FOREST LAKE (AP) -- An armed man who was shot by three police officers after he allegedly threatened them in Forest Lake over the weekend has died.

Authorities say that 47-year-old Bradley George Erickson, of Forest Lake, was shot Sunday after police responded to a report that a man was in a residence with a gun and the man had a protective order against him.

Erickson left the scene in a vehicle that was eventually disabled by police, who then fired on Erickson following an altercation.

Erickson died Wednesday at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officers who fired their weapons as Forest Lake Officers Jonathan Glader and Matthew Smith, and Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Greg Reiter.