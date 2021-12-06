Foo Fighters Have New Venue for Minneapolis Concert

MINNEAPOLIS -- The band the Foo Fighters have found a new venue for their concert stop in Minnesota.

They announced on their Twitter page Monday saying "Minneapolis we're coming". They'll be at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 3rd as part of their Live in North America Tour.

Get our free mobile app

Back on November 30th, the Foo Fighters announced their original plans to play at Huntington Bank Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota but quickly canceled that show just hours later, because the University wouldn't agree to the band's COVID safety measures.