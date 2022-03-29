Just days after the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band has canceled all of its upcoming tour dates. That includes dates this summer in Minneapolis and this fall in Sioux Falls.

The band issued the news this afternoon on Twitter and on its website.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia Friday night, not long before Foo Fighters were to take the stage at a show in the Colombia's capital city.

He had 10 different drugs in his system, though an exact cause of death has not been released.

According to Ticketmaster, the band was scheduled to play at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Wednesday, August 3rd and in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday, September 18th at the Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Minneapolis show was originally supposed to happen at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota Campus. But that venue was cancelled hours after it was announced. That's because the stadium would not follow Foo Fighters' COVID-19 safety requirements. Those requirements included concert-goers showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the show.