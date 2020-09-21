Foley Woman Taken to Hospital After Benton Co. Crash

FOLEY – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday just before 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 23 and Hwy. 25 in Foley. An SUV driven by 44-year-old Stacie Stoltz of Foley was eastbound on Hwy. 23 when it collided with a car, southbound on Hwy. 25, driven by 71-year-old Sandra Shoen of Milaca.

Stoltz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Shoen and a passenger, 51-year-old Bryan McWhite of Milaca, were hurt but were not taken to the hospital.