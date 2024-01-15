Foley Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 15

HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Foley woman was hurt in a crash near Hutchinson.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

Twenty-four-year-old Cindy Cirrigan was driving south on Highway 15 when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the ditch.

She was taken to Glencoe Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

