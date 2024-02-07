Foley Reviews Cannabis, Chicken Ordinance

FOLEY (WJON News) - Several city ordinances were examined at Tuesday’s Foley City Council meeting.

After some discussion, the city council passed an ordinance limiting the use of cannabis in public places.

In Foley, the use of cannabis or hemp-derived products will not be allowed in city parks, places of public accommodation, or public places.

Also, a change to city code that would allow chickens to be classified as a pets, as opposed to farm animals, was discussed to allow residents to keep backyard chickens. After some discussion, Mayor Jack Brosh determined there was not enough support from the council for a change, and a vote was not called.

In another city council action, the council approved the purchase of a new fire truck from Midwest Fire Tanker was approved.

