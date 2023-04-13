Foley Presents “Just Another High School Play” This Weekend

FOLEY (WJON News) - Foley High School presents “Just Another High School Play” this weekend.

Directed by Amanda Kivel and starring a cast and crew of 33 high school students, “Just Another High School Play” is a comedy about a school play cast that tries to stage a production after their drama teacher doesn’t show up for rehearsal. The show is full of physical comedy, gags, and satire.

“Just Another High School Play” is written by Bryan Starchman and produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company.

Tickets are available at the door.

The Showtimes:

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (April 13-15) at 7:00 p.m. with a Sunday (April 14) matinee at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $4.00 for students, $6.00 for adults, and anyone over age 65 is admitted free.

