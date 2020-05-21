Foley Tractor Day Goes Virtual: See This Year’s Rides [Photos]

Had 2020 been a normal year, students at Foley High School would be rolling into the parking lot Friday morning on top of their finest farm equipment. Foley Tractor Day is a sight to behold not only for students and staff, but it also draws community members out to see it.

I've had the privilege the past few years of being in the parking lot at Foley High School playing music for the event. This year because of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, the event couldn't happen. Instead Principal Shayne Kusler asked students to take photos of the tractors they planned on driving to school for the event and send them our way to create a virtual Tractor Day.

Enjoy, and best of luck to all the graduating seniors!

Here are some videos from Tractor Day's past: