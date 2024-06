Foley lost 4-3 to Winona Cotter Wednesday in the Class A 5th place (consolation championship) match at the Reed Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Foley lost 5-2 to Breck Tuesday in the Class A boys tennis state tournament quarterfinals in Minneapolis. The Falcons stayed alive by winning 7-0 over Montevideo in the consolation semifinals later in the day Tuesday.