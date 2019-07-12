Foley Adding On to High School, Offering New Programs

FOLEY -- Foley is building an addition on its high school.

Superintendent Paul Neubauer says the nearly 9,000 square foot addition will allow them to expand their industrial tech department, add a human performance lab, and double the wrestling practice space.

Biomechanics, sports nutrition, sports physiology, that kind of an area. In industrial tech, we'll focus that space on first robotics, construction trades, and high mileage vehicles.

Neubauer says the total cost for the project is $2.2 million. The school district was not required to get voter approval. He says, because the district has a levy that is ending, most property taxpayers shouldn't see much change in their taxes.

Construction is expected to start in September and will be done by May of next year.