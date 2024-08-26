Foley Police Ask For Help In Locating Missing Man

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Foley Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing man. The Foley Police say 40-year-old Joshua Woolsey was last seen on August 9th in the Foley area wearing a Fox Racing shirt, tan cargo shorts, and flip-flops.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities say Woolsey is diabetic and does not have any medication on him.

Woolsey is believed to be in the Twin Cities Metro Area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Foley Police Department at 320-968-0800 or Benton County Dispatch at 320-968-7201.

